How Grandpa Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrated The Birth Of Daughter Katherine’s Newborn Baby

Arnold Schwarzenegger became a first-time grandpa after his daughter, Katherine, welcomed a baby girl with Chris Pratt! Here’s what he did ‘in celebration of the occasion.’

“The Terminator” and Governor of California are just a few titles Arnold Schwarzenegger has held throughout his lifetime. The 73-year-old actor has a new label now — grandpa — after his daughter, 30-year-old author Katherine Schwarzenegger, welcomed a baby girl! Katherine and her husband, 41-year-old Jurassic World star Chris Pratt, announced the arrival of their first child together on Aug. 9, and we learned the first thing Arnold did when he heard the happy news.

Chris Pratt shared this sweet photo of his wife, Katherine, clutching their newborn daughter’s tiny hand. (Instagram/@prattprattpratt)

“Arnold smoked a cigar outside their home in celebration of the occasion,” a source close to the Schwarzenegger family EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Meanwhile, the rest of the family has celebrated by seeing the adorable face of Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger (the name of Katherine and Chris’s baby) up close!

“Katherine’s entire family has stopped by to see the baby,” the source also tells us. “Patrick [Arnold’s 26-year-old son and Katherine’s brother] was one of the first to drop by and see Lyla, and he brought a small gift wrapped in a pink ribbon.”

Arnold’s ex-wife and Katherine’s mom, Maria Shriver, 64, has also made the trip to “see the baby,” in addition to Arnold’s two other children Christina Schwarzenegger, 29, and Christopher Schwarzenegger, 22, according to the family source.

Chris was “beyond thrilled” to announce his daughter’s birth, which he revealed with a photo of Katherine’s hand clutching her baby girl’s. “We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris,” the movie star wrote in the Instagram post’s caption, which he shared on Aug. 10 (see above).

This is Chris and Katherine’s first child together! Chris also has a son who’s about to turn eight years old, Jack Pratt, whom he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris, 43. Although the Scary Movie star split with Chris in 2017, she still remains “so supportive” of her ex, another source, who’s close to Anna, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. In fact, Anna even sent a gift for the baby from her and something from Jack too” — and here’s why she’s “very excited” for the baby’s arrival!