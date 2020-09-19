Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Channels His Iconic Poses In Shirtless New Pics

Like father, like son! Joseph Baena hit the gym with his pals, and was seen striking the same pose his famous father Arnold Schwarzenegger became renowned for.

Joseph Baena truly is his father’s mini-me! The 22-year-old lookalike son of Arnold Schwarzenegger has posed for a series of snaps in the gym, and bore a striking resemblance to his muscular dad. “When the squad rolls up to the gym!” he captioned the September 3 carousel post on Instagram. The first shot showed Joseph, and two of his mates, flexing their muscles while shirtless in the training facility.

Wearing nothing but black short shorts, a black cap, and a pair of black and white sneakers, Jospeh held his hands in front of him and twisted his torso, recreating his bodybuilder father’s classic pose. The second shot showed him flexing his right arm while holding his left hand to his hip in a vacuum pose — exactly as his father did in this black and white photo below. Meanwhile, his equally muscular pals showed off their ripped physiques by flexing their arms in similar poses.

“That legendary vacuum pose! Big fan brother!” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Look at THAT vacuum…like your Daddy’s. Thank you for bringing it back.” The post comes just one week after he updated fans on his weightlifting progress. “Don’t TRI and get BI, or you’ll be DELT with!,” Joseph captioned the pic, which showed off his chiseled arm and ab muscles.

It’s impossible not to think of Joseph’s dad when he shares these lookalike pics, and the youngster actually has a great relationship with his father, despite both men being very private. He took to Instagram on July 30, to share a sweet birthday message to Arnold. “Wishing the Happiest Birthday to my Dad! You are and will always be “Número Uno,” he captioned his shot, which also featured a rare throwback pic of his dad wearing a shirt that read: “Arnold Is Numero Uno.”