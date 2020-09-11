Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena, 22, Goes Shirtless While In The Gym

Joseph Baena continues to put in hard work at the gym! Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son went shirtless for his latest weightlifting session on Sept. 10 — and he’s looking more like his dad every day!

Joseph Baena is packing on the pounds — of muscle — this summer. Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s look-alike son shared a new photo of his weightlifting progress on Thursday, and he’s jacked! The 22-year-old went shirtless in the closeup snap, which showed him doing bicep curls.

“Don’t TRI and get BI, or you’ll be DELT with!,” Joseph wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. Meanwhile, his chiseled arm and abs muscles were clearly defined in the photo. Not to mention, Joseph’s veins were bulging with every bicep curl. He wore a belt around his waist to protect his lower back while working out.

It’s almost impossible not to think of Joseph’s father — the legendary bodybuilder turned movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger — whenever he shares a photo in the gym. Arnold’s history in the bodybuilding world is unmatched. In 1970, at age 23, Arnold won his first “Mr. Olympia” title in New York. The annual event is a professional men’s bodybuilding contest that is held annually by the International Federation of BodyBuilding & Fitness (IFBB). Arnold would go on to win the coveted title a total of seven times. It was his muscular figure, combined with his acting talents, of course, that helped Arnold score prominent movie roles.

Joseph has a great relationship with his father, despite both men being very private. He took to Instagram on July 30, to share a sweet message to Arnold on his 73rd birthday. Joseph posted a rare throwback photo from his childhood, where he was pictured hugging his father.

“Wishing the Happiest Birthday to my Dad! You are and will always be “Número Uno,” Joseph captioned his post, which also included a throwback photo of Arnold wearing a shirt that read: “Arnold Is Numero Uno.” Joseph is Arnold’s son with Mildred Baena, his former housekeeper.