Joseph Baena Posts Shirtless Selfie While Working Out At Home — See Pic

Joseph Baena is looking more and more like a carbon copy of his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger during his bodybuilding heyday. His body is so buff and chiseled in a new shirtless selfie.

Arnold Schwarzenegger must be so proud of his son Joseph Baena, because he’s a chip off the old block when it comes to his dad’s bodybuilding years. The 22-year-old is pursuing a career as a bodybuilder himself and his ripped physique and commitment to working out is so impressive. He shared an Instagram selfie on Apr. 17 of him shirtless, with his buff pecs, broad shoulders, muscular arms and cut torso on display.

Joseph took the mirror selfie atop a rooftop gym while getting some fresh air. While the skies were cloudy above him, the sprawl of L.A. could be seen off in the distance. Fortunately the roof’s workout area had a mirror for Joseph to admire the results of his hard work and allowed him to take a selfie. He wore black leggings with black shorts over them, so that his shirtless physique commanded all of the attention in the pic.

“The ol mirror selfie selfie,” Joseph captioned the photo, as heavy free weights and weight machines could be seen behind him. He’s apparently not quarantining with his girlfriend Nicky Dodaj, as she wrote in the comments, “HOT ! miss you love,” with a fire emoji. Meanwhile, other fans were so impressed over how much he looked like his dad did when he was younger. Fan dlake7 commented, “Just like the old man,” while user senseisendit called Joseph, “Arnold junior.” Fan masstigecouture wrote, “Austrian Oak 2.0,” as Arnold hails from Austria, while hussian_yousif added, “young arnold” in the comments. User maxencebanandi announced, “The new Arnold is coming…” while m.estrada_lifts pointed out, “He’s got his dads chest.”

This isn’t the first time Joseph has channeled his famous former Mr. Olympia dad. On April 8, he recreated one of Arnold’s iconic bodybuilding poses and shared the pic to his Instagram. Joseph was shirtless and had his back towards the camera, flexing his arms up while slightly bent to one side. It completely showcased his super-buff lats, delts, biceps and shoulder muscles. “Perfect time to practice some posing!” he captioned the pic. One fan even commented, “I feel proud for some reason. Maybe because I admire your pops and I feel like he’s proud of you. Anyways. Keep it going dude. Great stuff.”