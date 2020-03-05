Joseph Baena, 22, Reveals Muscular Legs In Short Shorts At Gym With GF Nicky Dodaj

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena hit the gym with his girlfriend Nicky Dodaj, after celebrating their one year anniversary.

It seems Joseph Baena inherited his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s physique! The 22-year-old son of Hollywood royalty recently showed off his super muscular legs when he stepped out in Venice, California wearing the tiniest shorts ever. He was spotted on March 4 with his girlfriend Nicky Dodaj, both graduates of Pepperdine University in Malibu, following a sweaty workout sesh. Joseph wore blue short shorts, a black Gold’s Gym sweater, black Vans, and a baseball cap. The super stylish Nicky looked chic as she sported black leggings, a black long sleeve top, and white sneakers, as she swept her brunette tresses into a ponytail. The bronzed beauty walked behind her beau as they exited the gym, which Joseph often frequents with his bodybuilding icon father.

The couple celebrated their one year anniversary on Feb. 23, and Joseph celebrated by sharing a series of photos of them throughout the year on Instagram. The first pic definitely caught fans’ eyes, as it features Joseph going completely shirtless and showing off his ripped muscles, while carrying Nicky on one shoulder and flexing with his other arm. Joseph’s muscles are totally reminiscent of his dads, and this pic certainly proves that his gym sessions are paying off!

Along with the photos, Joseph wrote a sweet message to his girl. “One year with my partner in crime!!!” he gushed. “Can’t wait for many more adventure, laughs and celebrations to come! Love you.” He added a pink heart emoji, as well. Nicky commented on the photo with a similar sentiment, writing, “Love you cutie!” In another one of the pictures, Joseph and Nicky share a kiss in front of a castle at Disneyland. Another image shows them wearing matching white robes at what appears to be a spa, with champagne flutes in front of them.

Joseph and Nicky met while they were both students, and started dating during February of their senior year. Joseph actually went public with his and Nicky’s relationship in an Instagram photo from their graduation ceremony in May 2019. Since then, the two have basically been inseparable, hitting up Hollywood nightclubs together and even attending red carpet events. Young love!