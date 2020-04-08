Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena, 22, Recreates Dad’s Famous Muscle Pose In Hot New Pic

Joseph Baena is taking advantage of his quarantine to ‘practice some posing.’ He shared a bodybuilding photo almost identical to one that his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, took in 1967 — compare the pictures, here!

This is a familiar sight! Joseph Baena, 22, struck the same exact bodybuilding pose that his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, did during his reign as a bodybuilding champ circa the ’60s and ’70s. The Pepperdine college graduate rocked a pair of Gym Shark drawstring joggers and checkered Vans Slips-Ons for a photo, but of course went shirtless. He rose his arms over his head to give fans a good view of his biceps, triceps, lats — well, you name it. “Perfect time to practice some posing!,” Joseph captioned the picture, which he shared to his Instagram on April 8.

Joseph now weighs in”just under 200lbs,” which he revealed to a curious fan in the comments section. Other fans couldn’t help but point out that Joseph is essentially his dad’s twin. “What in the Arnold 2.0 is going on?!??!,” one fan commented, and another wrote, “Really Nice same like your father.” Just compare Joseph’s photo with Arnold’s throwback shot below, which was taken when The Terminator star was about 20 years old!

Arnold has officially passed on the baton to his son. Instead of posing for bodybuilding photos, the fitness legend is now spending time with his farm animals and staying safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. On March 15, Arnold shared a video of himself spending quality time with his donkey, Lulu, and his miniature pony Whiskey. “The important thing is that you stay home because there’s a curfew now,” Arnold told fans in the clip. “No one is allowed out, especially for someone who is, like, 72 years old.”

As you can see, Joseph is a gym fanatic like his dad! He also packs impressive leg muscles, which were revealed as he stepped outside a gym with his girlfriend of one year, Nicky Dodaj, right before California’s shelter-in-place order went into effect.