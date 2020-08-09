Joseph Baena made fans all hot and bothered when the musclebound stud posted a hot video of him working out!

Well hello there! Joseph Baena, 22, channeled his legendary father Arnold Schwarzenegger, 73, in a clip he shared to his Instagram on Saturday, August 8. “Nothing like the good ol tan-pump combo!,” he captioned the footage of him flawlessly lifting weights sans shirt. Joseph left little to the imagination in just a pair of grey shorts while he broke a sweat outdoors in the sunny weather. He made sure to strike a couple of flexing poses towards the end of the video, very similar to what his dad did for decades as his career continued to grow.

Joseph has caught the eye of many over the past year thanks to his incredible physique. He has had zero problem putting his enviable body on display both on and off social media and his near 200,000 followers can’t get enough. The fitness enthusiast broke from quarantine in late April for a fun bike ride where his bulging arm muscles could be seen from a distance.

His fans also quickly double tapped a super sexy shirtless snap that he posted days earlier. Joseph also made people giggle that same month when he attempted to crack an egg with just his biceps.

He appears to have some new competition in the family in the form of his half-brother Christopher Schwarzenegger (who Arnold shares with his ex-wife Maria Shriver). The 22-year-old college grad appears to be sporting a much thinner frame compared to how he used to look a couple of years back.

“He made it his goal to get healthy for graduation and he stuck to it, he looks great,” a source close to the Schwarzenegger family shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Chris “started working out more and making better food choices,” around the time he was preparing to graduate. “He’s been away at school living like a typical college kid the past few years but he’s growing up now and ready to take better care of himself.”