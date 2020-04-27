Joseph Baena, 22, Shows Off Muscles In Cut-Off Tank During Quarantine Bike Ride

Joseph Baena took a a little break from quarantine to soak up the sun — and let his muscles out — during a bike ride through his neighborhood. A tank top and shorts was the perfect choice for showing off his bodybuilder figure.

Joseph Baena may be staying at home during the COVID-19 crisis, but he’s not staying idle! The 22-year-old bodybuilder is keeping up his famous physique and avoiding the “quarantine fifteen” with ample exercise breaks throughout the day. Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son was spotted getting in an early morning bike ride in Santa Monica, California on April 27, and it didn’t appear that he was out for a leisurely jaunt. Rather, he was getting in a killer workout. And he showed off the results of that hardcore work by wearing a “Fly Kicks” t-shirt cut into a tank top, and a pair of awfully short shorts.

Those arms! Those legs! Joseph accessorized with a black baseball cap to keep the sun out of his eyes, black Vans sneakers, and a pair of AirPods. Considering his choice in tee, we’ll wager a bet that he has EDM blasting in those headphones. Funnily enough, Joseph’s Terminator star dad was apparently also spotted on a bike ride at the same time in the neighboring city of Brentwood, California. It doesn’t appear that they ran into each other, unfortunately. Once the stay-at-home orders are lifted, the duo will surely be back at the gym pumping iron together, though.

Right now, it’s just a solo venture for Joseph. He shared a video with his Instagram followers just days before his bike ride, that showed him lifting weights — while shirtless. The intense routine was supposed to work out his back muscles. Or, a “back attack,” as he called it.

He had some fun earlier in the month when he tried cracking an egg with his arm muscles. The hilarious video proved that it’s not as easy as it sounds. But it’s definitely funny to watch him try!