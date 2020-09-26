Why Kim Kardashian Didn’t Delete Throwback Photo After Sister Kylie Jenner Asked Her To

Kim Kardashian ‘loves taking trips down memory lane’ & despite little sister Kylie Jenner’s pre-‘transformation’ look, the family had a laugh about the throwback post!

Kim Kardashian, 39, and sister Kylie Jenner, 23, had a light-hearted social media tiff over the KKW Beauty founder‘s throwback post — but it was all in good fun. “Kylie was just kidding asking Kim to delete the older photo of them she posted. Kylie and Khloe especially know they look so different now and cringe a bit more when they look at old photos of themselves, but all of the girls do,” an insider close to the family spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

In the snap, which was taken years ago at Japanese restaurant Benihana, a teenaged (and pre-plumped lips) Kylie could be seen smiling next to Kim, Khloe, now 36, and Kendall, now 24. While Kim and Kendall look more-or-less the same, Khloe — who is brunette in the old photo — and Kylie have certainly changed over the years! “They laugh about it honestly and they’re proud of their transformations. Kim doesn’t care as much as they do and Kendall looks pretty much the same, just more mature. If anything, they had a good laugh about it and no Kim meant no harm,” the insider also revealed.

Shortly after Kim shared the throwback moment on Sept. 25 for her 189 million followers, the Kylie Skin CEO commented, “delete this immediately.” The SKIMS founder couldn’t help but have a little fun back, and hilariously responded, “Should I Diddy crop you out?” (Diddy notoriously cropped Kylie and Kendall out of a post he made from the 2017 Met Gala). “Absolutely,” Kylie retorted. The photo remains proudly posted on Kim’s social media account, proving there was no hard feelings between the close knit family!

Kim is seen rocking blonde highlighted hair in the photo, which she also rocked around the time she got engaged to now husband Kanye West, 43. Kendall was also sporting braces, which she memorably got when she was 13-years-old on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The future supermodel regularly attended events with her sisters and mom Kris Jenner, 64, with her braces on but later admitted they “killed” her self-esteem.

When it comes to seeing old photos, the KarJenner clan has insecurities like any other person on social media — but they’re all about keeping a sense of humor. “They have insecurities like everyone else and they’re honest about it, but they had a laugh. They definitely let Kim know how they felt about the post but nobody was upset,” the source also explained. “Kylie knows the whole world knows how she used to look so her comment was really just a joke and Kim laughed about it. Kim is one of those people who saves everything and loves taking trips down memory lane and looking at old photos so she probably saw this and thought it would be cute to post something different,” the insider concluded.