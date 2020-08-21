Kylie Jenner sizzled once again in her latest outing where she made the color pink look as sexy as can be.

Another day, another fashion slay by Kylie Jenner. The 23-year-old looked absolutely stunning during a fun girls night out with her BFF’s Yris Palmer & Chanel Dijon on Thursday, August 20, where she radiated a ton of beauty in a pink wrap dress that fit her body to perfection. In true Kylie fashion she modeled the look before heading out for the evening where the mother-of-one wore her gorgeous brown locks up in a ponytail while accessorizing the fierce number with a pair of dazzling diamond earrings.

There was more to look at when it came to Kylie’s stunning ensemble as she coordinated it with a pair of white knee-high boots. Also her iconic lips, a staple for her for years now, looked bigger than ever in the pics & videos she posted. Yris and Chanel also brought it on the fashion department while out and about with the beauty mogul. The former downed a delicious drink in a multi-colored top and green pants while the latter cozied up to Yris in an all-white outfit.

Kylie has been showing off all angles of her over the past couple of months when it comes to everything from fresh makeup snaps to gorgeous dresses and more and her millions of fans can’t get enough of it. She gave them a rare view of her without makeup on in a before and after pic stitch earlier this month where she rocked a bareface in one and a glam look in the other.

She also displayed her wealth in the most sinfully delicious of ways when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star unveiled her vintage Chanel purse collection that is worth over a whopping $50K!

We can’t forget about her adorable daughter Stormi Webster! The doting mother has kept fans in an emotional state with all the moments she’s shared with her 2-year-old including one of her frolicking on the beach with her equally adorable cousin True Thompson!