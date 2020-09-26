Tamar Braxton Seemingly Shades Ex-BF David Adefeso After He Files Restraining Order: ‘Dudes Manipulate’

Just days after Tamar Braxton thanked God for a second chance after her hospitalization, she seems to be shading her ex-boyfriend, who called 911 to help save her life.

Tamar Braxton appeared to take a dig at her ex-boyfriend David Adefeso in a Sept. 25 tweet, after he filed a restraining order against the WeTV star for allegedly assaulting him. The singer wrote, “All I know is these dudes will manipulate you when they do some bullsh*t then act like it’s your job to protect them when they sh*t all over you.” It came on the heels of a tweet seemingly referring to herself, asking “How come you are always to last to see sh*t?”

All I know is these dudes will manipulate you when they do some bullshit then act like it’s your job to protect them when they shit all over you. — TAMAR doing just fine BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) September 26, 2020

The tweets came four days after Tamar thanked God for a second chance following her admitted “attempt to end” her life on July 16, where David called 911 and had her rushed to a Los Angeles hospital. On Sept. 21 Tamar tweeted, “God thank you for saving me! You know my true heart. Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason. You are a God of second chances, and this second chance I won’t take for granted.” In a similar Instagram post, Tamar admitted, “I have been battling mental health for some time now, and Let me tell y’all is not a joke. Nor is it a reason for anyone to call you ‘crazy’. I am praying for anyone that is on this same battle.”

It’s not clear what David might have done in the immediate moment to upset Tamar. The last time he spoke about her was on Sept. 9, the day he filed a restraining order against the 42-year-old, claiming she attacked him while he was driving causing him to wreck his Rolls Royce. The alleged assault and his legal request caused the couple of two years to split up.

“I’ve been a victim of domestic violence, of domestic assault. I was attacked,” he revealed in an Instagram live. David went on to claim that while he was driving at a high rate of speed, Tamar allegedly “attacked with a blow to [his] neck” and jugular. He added that he was “being secretly recorded” afterwards, and David accused Tamar of sending his reaction to the alleged attack to his mother, as well as other friends. The alleged blow to the jugular made David woozy in the head and caused him wreck his Rolls-Royce, to the tune of $30,000 in damages, he claimed.

David went on to say that after two years, he and Tamar were done, but “Despite all that, and despite the fact that we’re separated and pretty much over, the love never goes away. I loved Tamar from the bottom of my heart and I will continue to. No matter what she needs, I’ll be there as a support for her, the way I’ve been from day one.”

It was David who called 911 after returning to the couple’s downtown L.A. Ritz Carlton hotel residence to find Tamar unresponsive on July 16. “My girlfriend is not responding. She’s not awake, she’s not responding,” he told a 911 operator, who had asked him to try to wake Tamar up.

“She’s been drinking. She’s on medication for depression. I don’t know how much. She sent a letter earlier. Just ask them to hurry,” David pleaded with the operator about getting paramedics to their hotel. He added, “She’s on medication. She takes medication. I don’t know if she’s taken her medication or what,” as to why she was unresponsive.

David then told the dispatcher, “She was very angry earlier on. She has trouble with the network, the company she’s working with and they did something today,” while openly sobbing. While the network itself wasn’t mentioned, many took it to be WEtv, which was about to air a six part docu-series called Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! Out of respect to Tamar’s hospitalization following David’s 911 call, WEtv moved the premiere date back to September.

In her July 30 message explaining her “cry for help,” Tamar wrote about how being on reality TV for 11 years was her slowly killing her. “Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me.” She then said it was prayers from fans that caused her to “rise above my own personal demise” and to “fight for the freedom of (her) own thoughts, mind and soul.”