Tamar Braxton Thanks God For Saving Her Life & Says She Won’t Take 2nd Chance For Granted

Following her dramatic hospitalization, Tamar Braxton says she’s been battling mental health issues ‘for some time now’ and is thanking God for a second chance at life.

Tamar Braxton is so grateful to be alive after she attempted suicide during a “cry for help” in mid July, resulting in being rushed to a L.A. hospital. The 43-year-old has penned a powerful message about the experience and posted it to her Instagram account on Sept. 21. “God thank you for saving me! You know my true heart. Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason. You are a God of second chances, and this second chance I won’t take for granted. The world can often be a dark place but I must resort to you for my light,” the singer began.

Tamar’s heartbroken boyfriend David Adefeso called 911 in tears after returning to their Ritz Carlton hotel residence in downtown L.A on July 16 to find her unresponsive. “She’s not awake, she’s not responding,” he told the operator in a 911 call. David continued, “She’s been drinking. She’s on medication for depression. I don’t know how much. She sent a letter earlier. Just ask them to hurry.” He then added that “She was very angry earlier on. She has trouble with the network, the company she’s working with and they did something today,” apparently referring to WEtv, which was about to debut her new reality show Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life.

Tamar revealed in her Instagram post that “I have been battling mental health for some time now, and Let me tell y’all is not a joke. Nor is it a reason for anyone to call you ‘crazy’. I am praying for anyone that is on this same battle.”

Tamar asked in her IG post, “Ladies, have you ever felt like you put all your time and love into your children, job, relationship and family but often forget to love yourself? That is where I have been for the past few years. I believe I have put a lot of time and effort in loving and giving my all to everything else but myself. I have allowed myself to stay in toxic situations including work environments.”

“I’ve allowed my talents to be used for the wrong reasons. I have allowed myself to be used in too many ‘angry black girl’ narratives. I’m not angry at all,” Tamar explained, seeming to refer to her past reality shows, including Braxton Family Values and Tamar and Vince, with ex-husband Vincent Herbert. “I’ve realized in this time that the only thing I can control is the things I own. I want to personally fight for brown girls to have more ownership and not just be a slave to the industry. Black women are the unvalued and unprotected,” she wrote.

“I am on a never ending battle to be the best Tamar Braxton I can be. God has brought me through a lot so I would like to pass it on to use my voice to help brown women and ALL women in these similar situations. We all have the opportunity to evolve. For now on it’s me vs me,” she concluded her empowering message.

Actress Taraji P. Henson wrote in the comments, “WE GOT YOU SIS!!! #GodIsLove,” while singer CeCe Peniston added, “The world loves you…no one has walked in your shoes. I’m in the industry and I understand the pressures truly. be blessed.” Even Beyonce‘s mom Tina Lawson cheered on Tamar, writing, “We love and support you Tamar! God has got you.” It must feel so good for Tamar to have opened herself up like this emotionally, and in return is getting so much love.