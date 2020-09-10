Tamar Braxton has completely lost her voice and admits she’s been feeling ‘choked’ on a daily basis in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!’ premiere.

Tamar Braxton sits down with dream coach Goli Samii and opens up about her frustrations. “I just feel like it’s been a complete waste,” the singer says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 10 episode of Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! “Here I am, ready to sing, I completely lose my voice. I barely recorded a song. I’ve barely written anything. It’s like a total f**king waste. I’m just frustrated.”

Goli tells Tamar what she’s been noticing with her over the last few days. “It was good for me to be here the past few days just to see how everything’s working and see you in the midst of it all,” Goli says. “Themes that came up that I noticed are family and the existential loss of family happening simultaneously. So you’ve got Logan, you’ve got this bubble, but then there’s a reality that is breaking your heart that does affect how you perform, how you feel. We’ve got to face that and put it into the art.”

Tamar asks Goli what she means by “loss.” Goli replies, “Well, right now you don’t have contact with a lot of your own blood, right? So that’s loss. It hurts.” Tamar admits that it’s been a “vicious cycle for like the past 6-7 years for me.”

Goli says that Tamar has this incredible voice, but she feels like no one has been listening to her. “I’ve been feeling choked on a daily basis for at least 5 or 6 years. Every single day. Every day,” Tamar confesses.

The synopsis for Tamar’s new show reads: “Tamar Braxton is back! After nearly losing everything, including herself, Tamar is determined to turn her life around and take matters into her own hands by sharing her truth in a revealing new docu-series that follows her every move. Tamar teams up with music and TV mogul Mona Scott-Young to bare it all and bring her ‘baggage’ – aka the camera crew — along with her for the ride. But nothing can prepare Tamar for the most epic journey of her life. In a series of shocking revelations and extreme breakthroughs, it’s the most authentic side of Tamar Braxton ever as she vows to show the good, the bad, and the ugly. Cameras continue rolling during Tamar’s most vulnerable hours as she invites love back into her life with her new boo David Adefeso, relaunches her music career, navigates co-parenting with ex-husband Vince Herbert, and battles the pressure to reconcile and reunite with her family. In the end, will Tamar be able to bounce back and turn her life around or will all of her demons defeat her? This is her last shot. Periodt.” Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! will air Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.