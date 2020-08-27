Tamar Braxton Cries & Admits She Feels ‘Choked Every Single Day’ In ‘Get Ya Life’ Trailer

It’s shaping up to be a very dramatic season for Tamar Braxton in the first trailer for her upcoming series ‘Get Ya Life’.

It’s Tamar Braxton‘s world and we are just living in it. The trailer for her WE TV series Get Ya Life recently dropped where the 43-year-old’s drama happens both in front and behind the camera. There’s lots to see in the footage that dives headfirst into Tamar’s goal of, as executive producer Mona Scott Young told her, to “get back into the driver’s seat” of her life. Here you see her discuss her struggles about being “afraid” to record a new album, the highs and lows of her relationship with new boyfriend David Adefeso, the arguments she’s gotten herself into with the crew filming her show and so much more.

Her series was supposed to premiere on July 30 but was pushed back to September 10 following her recent hospitalization on July 16. She broke her silence on the matter two weeks later in a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram where the “Love & War” singer confirmed that she tried to “end” her life.

“I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago,” she wrote in part next to a photo of her with son Logan, 7, (who she shares with ex-husband Vince Herbert).

“Over the past 11 years, there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave,” Tamar confessed while going into detail about what she was allegedly experiencing prior to the July 16th incident with her other show Braxton Family Values. “I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago, asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing.”

Tamar’s friend, fellow singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about how she’s been doing since her hospitalization. ““She’s been writing me and she seems to be doing better, much better, and I’m just waiting to visit her now. When I get back to LA, hopefully I can go see her,” she said. “I’m not going to rush her. I want her to be well and I want her to be ready to see everybody or see me but yeah, she’s doing much better though. I can say that.”