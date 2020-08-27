Tamar Braxton Cries & Admits She Feels ‘Choked Every Single Day’ In ‘Get Ya Life’ Trailer
It’s shaping up to be a very dramatic season for Tamar Braxton in the first trailer for her upcoming series ‘Get Ya Life’.
It’s Tamar Braxton‘s world and we are just living in it. The trailer for her WE TV series Get Ya Life recently dropped where the 43-year-old’s drama happens both in front and behind the camera. There’s lots to see in the footage that dives headfirst into Tamar’s goal of, as executive producer Mona Scott Young told her, to “get back into the driver’s seat” of her life. Here you see her discuss her struggles about being “afraid” to record a new album, the highs and lows of her relationship with new boyfriend David Adefeso, the arguments she’s gotten herself into with the crew filming her show and so much more.
Her series was supposed to premiere on July 30 but was pushed back to September 10 following her recent hospitalization on July 16. She broke her silence on the matter two weeks later in a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram where the “Love & War” singer confirmed that she tried to “end” her life.
First and foremost, Thank you. Thank you to each and every individual who has prayed for me, thought of me, sent me their love and has showered me with their support. In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who truly love me and care for my healing. I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago. Every one of us has a desire, whether small or big, to make it out of where we come from to an ideal future place that includes, freedom to be who we choose, security for our children and families, and fortune to share with the ones we love. We believe these things can co-exist with just being happy. I believed that, that as a black woman, as an artist, an influence, a personality I could shape my world, and with whom I believed to be my partners, they could help me share my world. Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most. There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person. Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me. Mental illness is real. We have to normalize acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation. The pain that I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my mental. (Swipe to finish )
“I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago,” she wrote in part next to a photo of her with son Logan, 7, (who she shares with ex-husband Vince Herbert).
“Over the past 11 years, there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave,” Tamar confessed while going into detail about what she was allegedly experiencing prior to the July 16th incident with her other show Braxton Family Values. “I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago, asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing.”
Tamar’s friend, fellow singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about how she’s been doing since her hospitalization. ““She’s been writing me and she seems to be doing better, much better, and I’m just waiting to visit her now. When I get back to LA, hopefully I can go see her,” she said. “I’m not going to rush her. I want her to be well and I want her to be ready to see everybody or see me but yeah, she’s doing much better though. I can say that.”