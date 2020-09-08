Tamar Braxton’s BF David Files Restraining Order Against Her 7 Weeks After Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend David Adefeso wants his distance, as he’s filed a restraining order against the reality star, allegedly seeking to prevent domestic violence against him.

In mid-July, David Adefeso called 911 and helped save girlfriend Tamar Braxton‘s life after she allegedly tried to commit suicide. Now he wants his distance from the 43-year-old singer and has filed a restraining order at a downtown Los Angeles courthouse. He wants a protection order due to what he describes as “domestic violence prevention,” in paperwork submitted to the court Sept. 9 and obtained by HollywoodLife.com. We’ve reached out to both David and Tamar’s reps for comment.

Tamar had thanked David for saving her life in an Aug. 1 Instagram post. “If you have ever been in recovery or treatment you know that you reflect on a lot of things…so, I couldn’t let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life…I’m so grateful,” she began. “I was in our home lifeless & I’m sure finding me the way that you did couldn’t have been easy. But know that people coming at you saying all crazy stuff, isn’t easy for me,” she wrote.

Tamar also said she couldn’t imagine life without David. “Thank you for being my Rock and now, my Angel on earth. I love you…and although I been said yes in this old video… now and then, I couldn’t imagine what life would be like if you weren’t by my side. thank God I’m here and thank God for you.” It’s unclear as of now what Tamar might have done for David to request the protection order. He shared an Instagram video on Aug. 30 taking Tamar’s son Logan Herbert, 7, to the beach in Malibu. He wrote, “Sometimes mom needs a day off to herself to do whatever moms do whenever they have a day off to themselves!” in the caption.

David tearfully called 911 on July 16 after returning to their downtown L.A. hotel room and found Tamar unresponsive. “My girlfriend is not responding. She’s not awake, she’s not responding,” David heartbreakingly explained as the operator repeatedly asked him to shake Tamar to try to wake her up. She was later hospitalized for an unknown number of days as she recovered.

“She’s been drinking. She’s on medication for depression. I don’t know how much. She sent a letter earlier. Just ask them to hurry,” David pleaded during the call, about getting EMTs to arrive as soon as possible. He added, “She’s on medication. She takes medication. I don’t know if she’s taken her medication or what,” as to why she was unresponsive.

David then tearfully explained how she was having a serious beef with WEtv, even though at the time he didn’t mention the network by name. “She was very angry earlier on. She has trouble with the network, the company she’s working with and they did something today,” David told the operator. He was then heard openly sobbing and referred to the ‘”f**king network.”

WEtv had scheduled to air a six part docu-series called Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! which was to debut on July 30. The network announced on July 28 that it was being pushed back to Sept. 2020, “given the current situation,” adding that network’s “first concern is for (Braxton’s) recovery and well-being.”

“Given the current situation, we are postponing the premiere of ‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!’ until September 10. This series was conceived by Tamar and is a real portrait of a dynamic woman juggling the demands of being a single mother, a new relationship and her career. ” The series followed Tamar in her romance with David, as well as relaunching her music career. When the show was announced, WEtv said it would feature,“shocking revelations and extreme breakthroughs,” and show “the most authentic side of Tamar Braxton ever.” On July 31, it was announced that Tamar and WEtv had severed ties after she asked to be let go from the network.