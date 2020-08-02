Tamar Braxton Thanks BF David Adefeso For ‘Having Her Back’ After She Attempts To ‘End Her Life’

Tamar Braxton has spoken out about her attempt to ‘end’ her life, and thanked boyfriend David Adefeso in a heartrending Instagram post.

Tamar Braxton has opened up about her attempt to “end” her life in a heartfelt Instagram post thanking her boyfriend David Adefeso for his support. “if you have ever been in recovery or treatment you know that you reflect on a lot of things…so,I couldn’t let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life… I’m so grateful,” she began her lengthy August 1 post. The video showed Tamar and her boyfriend in Santa Barbara, toasting to their engagement, however it isn’t clear when the video was filmed.

The reality star was with David at the time of her distress, as heard in a 911 audio call obtained by HollywoodLife. He could be heard panicking on the call, telling a 911 dispatcher in part, that his girlfriend “has been drinking. She’s on medication for depression. I don’t know how much. She sent a letter earlier. Just ask them to hurry.” He then stuck by her side while she was hospitalized in mid July. Tamar added in her caption. “I was in our home lifeless & I’m sure finding me the way that you did couldn’t have been easy. But know that people coming at you saying all crazy stuff, isn’t easy for me,” she wrote.

“that through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back … You were here for me when NOBODY was and still is. YOU and [her son] son, Logan Herbert are priority. Thank you for being my Rock and now, my Angel on earth. I love you.. and although I been said yes in this old video… now and then, I couldn’t imagine what life would be like if you weren’t by my side. thank God I’m here and thank God for you.”

It comes just one day after Tamar cut ties from WE tv. “Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade,” the network said. “As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network,” the network continued, adding, “We wish her nothing but the best.”