Katie Maloney Claps Back After She’s Trolled For Not Getting Pregnant With Fellow ‘Pump Rules’ Cast

Don’t think Katie Maloney’s jealous of her pregnant ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-stars. After a troll accused her of being the ‘last one out,’ Katie shut that down by saying she has ‘zero fomo.’

“I’m ready for a baby announcement from them,” wrote @_surrules on Sept. 24. A popular Vanderpump Rules fan account shared a picture of Katie Maloney, in a red swimsuit, kissing Tom Schwartz as he dips her. It’s a romantic picture, and it prompted a user to ask, “how much fomo do you want to bet Katie is having right now? Literally, other than Kristen [Doute], she’s the odd one out, and you know how much she loves that!”

Three other Vanderpump Rules-related couples are expecting – Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, and Lala Kent and Randall Emmett – but Katie, 33, chimed in to say she’s feeling “zero fomo” while watching her co-stars and friends start families. “I’m so happy for my friends and really enjoying being along for their journey. It will happen for us when it’s right. Sometimes it takes time and doesn’t always happen [on] the first try.”

Katie and Tom, 37, tied the knot in 2016, and are ready to add a bundle of joy to their happy home. “I don’t want to think about it too much or put too much pressure on it. [But] we are actively trying,” Katie said to HollywoodLife during an August installment of out TVTalk Series on Instagram Live. “But, time will tell, I guess.” Until that happens, Katie will live vicariously through pass Stassi, 32. “I definitely am always asking her how she’s feeling or what she’s craving,” Katie told HL. “She’s actually had a pretty easy pregnancy for the most part. I know she didn’t have [morning] sickness. I think she just feels uncomfortable, but I think she’ll be able to impart wisdom on me and give me advice.”

It seems baby fever is running rampant throughout the Vanderpump Rules world. Stassi and Beau Clark, 40, confirmed the pregnancy in June. Three months later, Lala, 30, announced that she and Randall, 49, were having a child on their joint podcast, Give Them Lala…With Randall. “Today is my 30th birthday, and I can’t think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys coming through your headphones and speakers,” she said. “And for my 30th birthday, I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out to: I am pregnant.” They would later discover their child’s sex — female — through an elaborate reveal party.

Less than three weeks after that, Jax, 41, and Brittany, 31, announced that “the love of our lives is coming soon.” The couple – who celebrated their first wedding anniversary in June – shared their sonogram pictures on Instagram, while also showing off Brittany’s growing baby bump.