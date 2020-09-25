Harry Styles soaked up the sun at an Italian villa on the country’s Amalfi coast and looked so fit as he went shirtless for a dip in the pool! Check out the brand new snap of the singer and actor!

Harry Styles is currently in Italy while filming a new music video, but even he got to enjoy some time in the sunshine and a day off from work! On Friday, September 25, the 26-year-old One Direction alum was spotted at an Italian villa on the Amalfi coast going totally shirtless. Harry wore a pair of navy blue swim trunks with red and white stripes at the bottom and completely showed off his many tattoos!

In the center of Harry’s torso was a large butterfly tattoo, and more ink and body art covered his chest, arms, and even his legs! While enjoying the pool, Harry also chatted with a woman who appeared to have gone for a swim, as well. The two are potentially co-workers on Harry’s upcoming music video, which featured the singer channeling 007 in a speed boat and luxury convertible sports car. The music video will be for his song “Golden” off his 2019 album Fine Line.

As if this new shirtless snap wasn’t enough, Harry has seriously been sending his devoted fanbase into a tizzy, as of late. Not long before making the trek to Italy for work, Harry was photographed with a fan on September 15, where he debuted his side swept hairdo. Fans went absolutely wild over the snap, taking to the comment section of the fans selfie post — which circulated on social media — and fawning over the singer’s tousled locks.

“The mustache is gone, prince hair is almost back, it’s like all my dreams are coming true, holy f**king sh*t god is real the Universe has been blessed by the holy spirit we’re winning HELP,” one fan wrote with extraordinary passion. Others chimed in to leave similar comments, and the general consensus was that Harry’s look was definitely working for fans. But aside from his fresh locks and working on his music video, the “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker seriously has a lot to look forward to career-wise.

After reports that Harry would be starring in a movie with Brad Pitt were debunked, it was announced that the singer would be joining Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde‘s next directorial venture Don’t Worry, Darling. Not only will Harry star alongside the Little Women Oscar nominee, Harry’s other co-stars on the feature include Dakota Johnson and Chris Pine in a project that is said to be a psychological thriller. But that’s not all on Harry’s professional plate.

Another report from our sister publication, Deadline, outlined that Harry was “in negotiations” to star opposite Lily James in the adaptation of Bethan Roberts‘ book My Policeman. Fans completely freaked out over the news, imagining “the power” the two young stars would have on screen. Though Harry is known widely for his music career, his big movie breakthrough came in 2017 when he starred in the ensemble cast of Christopher Nolan‘s WWII epic Dunkirk.