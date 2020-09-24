It’s Styles, Harry Styles. The singer channeled his inner 007 during a new music video shoot, driving a luxury sports car, as well as skippering a sleek wooden motorboat in Italy.

With actor Daniel Craig reportedly wanting to step down as James Bond, it looks like Harry Styles is putting together the ultimate sizzle reel of how he should be the next 007. The 26-year-old singer proved he looks damn fine behind the wheel of a luxury convertible sports car, while also playing a sexy skipper in the new music video for his single “Golden.” The singer was photographed on location along Italy’s stunning Amalfi Coast on Sept. 23. It looks like all of the vehicular action takes place within the same sequence, as Harry can be seen wearing the same white button up collared shirt with grey pinstripes behind the wheel of both the car and boat. You can see all of the gorgeous photos here.

Harry’s hair looks adorably tousled in the photos, and by the time he’s aboard the speedboat there’s a better look at his overall outfit. He’s seen wearing a white tank top under his unbuttoned shirt for his sequence at sea, along with a white beaded necklace. The former One Direction member had on wool tweed-style pants with black, brown and white blocks. The trousers taper at the ankles, unlike Harry’s often-favored flared-leg style pant.

At one point Harry is behind he wheel of the vintage looking speedboat, that has the name MARTA I on the back. He has his arms outstretched on either side in photos taken from an aerial view. In a shot where he’s driving down a coastal road, Harry is behind the wheel of a silver Alfa Romeo convertible, looking again like something out of a James Bond movie, except 007 preferred Aston Martins as his vehicle of choice.

The filming vehicle in front of him capturing Harry’s music video is pretty sweet as well, as a convertible Mercedes has a cameraman shooting the singer’s driving sequence, while a driver and apparently a director are seen in the front seat. All three men are wearing face masks, as is standard on most production shoots these days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harry ultimately changed clothes and locations later in the day for new scenes. He donned a dark pinstripe outfit featuring a long jacket with puffy sleeves, and loose matching pants that came down to his knees. Harry even wore a maroon flat top knit hat that matched his stylish new duds.

Harry actually released “Golden” in late Dec. 2019, after his album Fine Line dropped on Dec. 13, 2019. But like with “Watermelon Sugar” which also came out last year, he seems to be giving new life to the song through a stunning video. After the “Watermelon Sugar” music video dropped on May 18, 2020, it became the song of the summer as well as the singer’s first Billboard Hot 100 number one hit. Maybe Harry will have the song of autumn with “Golden,” as the music video sure looks like it is going to be a winner.