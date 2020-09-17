Reginae Carter Reveals Whether She’d Ever Date Another Rapper Again After Messy YFN Lucci Split

It’s been a little over a year since Reginae Carter split with YFN Lucci for good, and her fans want to know: who does she want to date next? Reginae revealed on IG if she’s ready to date another rapper.

Reginae Carter got candid about her love life during an Instagram Live session on September 16, revealing where she sees it going following her messy breakup from YFN Lucci. It’s been one year since their brutal split, and fans want to know what she wants in a man — or who! She had no choice but to spill the beans after writing on Instagram, “Ask meee anything but don’t be too in my business lolll.”

The answer is simple: NO rappers. She’s done with that scene! “Nah I don’t think so lol” she said on Instagram. Reginae and YFN (real name Rashawn Bennett) split in August 2019 for good after dating on and off for years. She opened up to her mother, Toya Wright, about the painful split on an April episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. “I’m getting a chance to really get to know myself and love myself before I allow myself to love somebody else,” Reginae said about her post-split feelings.

“It’s bringing my father [Lil Wayne] and I closer together because I’ve opened up to him. He’s giving me advice,” she told her mom, adding that her father gave her some words of wisdom when she ended the relationship. “To hear my daddy tell me that Lucci, ‘he loves you probably, but he’s not in love with you because of the actions and the things that he’s doing.’ — He’s been through it all.”

Toya spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY days after the Friends & Family Hustle episode aired, raving about her incredible daughter. “Reginae definitely makes us proud,” Toya said. “She’s independent. She’s strong. She’s smart, and she’s not a fool. She was young and in love, and she learned, so that’s a blessing.”