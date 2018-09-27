Reginae Carter: 5 Things To Know About Lil Wayne’s Daughter, 19, Who’s Featured On His Album

How sweet! Lil Wayne has enlisted his daughter for a song off his new album, ‘Tha Carter V.’ Here’s everything you need to know about Weezy’s daughter & collaborator.

Reginae Carter, 19, is a daddy’s girl. The daughter to rapper Lil Wayne, 36, often posts on her social media about their relationship, and now it’s been revealed they have been bonding in the recording studio! The two linked up for a song on Weezy’s new album, Tha Carter V, according to an Instagram post. “You’ve worked so hard and we’ve all waited so long and it’s finally here !! And plus, I’m on dat bihh,” Reginae confirmed on Sept. 27! As fans get amped for the brand new track, we’re sharing the top 5 things you need to know about Wayne’s daughter turned collaborator!

1. She was previously a cast member on Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Reginae grew up in the spotlight! She has spent her fair share of time in front of cameras, while filming the reality show, alongside the likes of Bow Wow, the son of Master P, and Shaniah Mauldin, the daughter of Jermaine Dupri. Reginae quit the show in January of 2018.

2. She has been romantically linked to YFN Lucci.

Reginae and Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci were first spotted kicking it together back in February, aside from a few rough patches, have been dating ever since! “Damn I’m in love wit @reginae_carter1 😻😻😘,” he sweetly tweeted back in July, confirming their romance.

3. She gives back to her community.

Reginae and her man Lucci hosted a “Back 2 School Field Day” on Aug. 22 at Atlanta’s Grant Park Recreation Center, where they dished out free backpacks full of school supplies to local families!

4. Television personality Toya Wright is her mother.

The mother daughter duo look like literal twins! Toya may have been only 15-years-old when she had Reginae, but now she’s the youngest and coolest mom around.

5. Reginae considers her dad the GOAT.

This past Father’s Day, she shared the cutest message for her famous father! “Happy Father’s Day daddy❤️ Thank you for everything you do for me . I truly appreciate that . You showed me that no matter how busy you may be , you can always make time for your loved ones . You’re always busy but still seem to make time for all your kids . That’s excellence ✨ love you so much . Enjoy your day because you truly deserve this Day of honor ❤️. #Thegoat,” she wrote.