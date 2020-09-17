Thanks to a car problem, Jason Momoa was trapped in the desert in 110-degree heat. But the ‘Aquaman’ star made the situation even hotter by revealing his six-pack!

Jason Momoa’s Instagram Story on Sept. 17 painted a sad scene: the Game of Thrones star left stranded on the side of a desert highway, sitting on his Yeti cooler as country music played. His car had “broken down” and to make matters even worse, it was 110 degrees, Jason revealed. Nevertheless, he decided to take the carpe diem approach to life and bask in the desert heat while going shirtless.

“I love the desert catching some rays enjoying the time alone just me and colterwall,” Jason wrote in one of his shirtless videos on his Instagram Story. The actor was referring to the country singer Colter Wall, whose voice Jason was playing to keep himself company. Thankfully, someone eventually came to Jason’s rescue.

“My boyfriend fixed my car,” Jason joked in an update on his Instagram Story, which was a video of the See star hitting the road once again, this time joined by a friend. While Jason originally hypothesized that his radiator caused the car to fail, he revealed, “Turns out it was the muffler bearings, happens every time.” The two pals drove on happily as Willie Nelson’s iconic road trip song, “On The Road Again,” played in the car.

Ironically, it was Jason who recently fixed up Lisa Bonet’s car! In August, Jason revealed that he was surprising his wife of three years by restoring her very first car, a 1965 Ford Mustang. There are only three of its kind out there, thanks to the custom parts and features in The Cosby Show actress’s car. Jason enlisted a team of mechanics to restore the retro Ford Mustang in tip-top shape, and documented the process for his personal Youtube page.

Jason also went shirtless earlier this summer, after going on a wild and dirty dune buggy ride outdoors in July. Thankfully, someone helped hose down his muscles — Jason has the most helpful friends!