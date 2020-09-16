Maren Morris Slays In Tight Pink Dress For ACM Awards Performance 7 Mos. After Giving Birth

Maren Morris slayed her performance at the 2020 ACM Awards on Sept. 16 in Nashville, when she showed off her post-baby body in this fabulous neon dress!

Maren Morris, 30, looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards held in Nashville, Tennessee on September 16! The award show, which was hosted by Keith Urban, was originally scheduled in Las Vegas for April, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it had to be rescheduled.

Maren, who recently became a mother to an adorable baby boy, Hayes Andrew Hurd, with her husband, Ryan Hurd. Maren is constantly surprising us when it comes to her outfits and you never know what she’s going to pull out. Her outfits are always so bold and colorful and she’s not afraid to mix and match different patterns or prints, which is exactly what she did tonight. She opted to wear a long-sleeve skintight midi dress with a plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage.

The fitted neon pink and orange palm tree dress hugged her post-baby body perfectly while a collar and a side slit on the skirt showed off her toned legs. She accessorized her look with a pair of neon orange ankle-strap Nicole sandals from Sophia Webster, beaded hoop earrings, and a half-up half-down hairstyle. It was the perfect outfit for her performance which was held at The Ryman.

This was a huge night for Maren, as she is nominated for Album Of The Year for GIRL. Plus, Miranda Lambert, 36, won the award of Music Event Of The Year for her song, “Fooled Around & Fell In Love,” which features Maren, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and Elle King.