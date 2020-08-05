Jason Momoa did one of the ultimate romantic gestures by restoring his wife, Lisa Bonet’s, first car — a 1965 Ford Mustang! The ‘Aquaman’ star was so proud of his handy work, telling the camera, ‘I can’t wait to see her face.’

There’s no doubt about it — Jason Momoa is positively head over heels for his wife of three years Lisa Bonet. So much so, in fact, that he went the extra mile and restored her very first car: a 1965 Ford Mustang! In the video, directed by Damien Bray and shared to the Aquaman star’s, 41, personal YouTube account, Jason began the romantic clip by waxing poetic about Lisa and the many journeys she took in her beloved car.

“I know we can’t relive the memory, but maybe we can rebuild one,” he says in voiceover as the video transitioned to Jason in Las Vegas, checking out the ’65 ‘stang. “Oh, there she is,” he said upon seeing the car. As the clip went on, Jason explained that the Mustang holds far more significance than just being Lisa’s first car. It’s actually one of only three of its kind! The Ford Mustang features a number of custom parts, from the leather seating and interior to the details on the lettering and more. And Jason was ready to make it appear just as it was in its prime.

A montage featured in the clip showed Jason and a number of skilled mechanics working on the vehicle, making the old, rusted car look new again. By the time the car’s makeover was complete, Jason showed off the mens’ handy work to his and Lisa’s children — daughter Lola Iolani Momoa, 13, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 11. “This is a big dream come true because this was my wife’s first car,” Jason shared in an emotional moment sitting in the restored vehicle. “I never thought that it would look like this…I’m excited to see her face,” he confessed to the camera, clearly pleased with how the car turned out.

Then, it was time for the big reveal! Upon seeing her beloved first car, Lisa’s mouth completely hit the ground. “Holy cow,” was all she could muster to say! After taking some time to sit in the car and take it all in, Lisa and Jason shared an intimate moment, kissing one another tenderly while basking in the pure joy of Jason’s stunning gift to his darling wife.

For fans completely unawares, Jason is a complete romantic at heart. He and Lisa started dating in 2005. Two years later, they welcomed their daughter in 2007, followed by their son in December 2008. Through his marriage to Lisa, Jason is the stepfather of her daughter with Lenny Kravitz, 56, Zoë Kravitz, 31. The blended family is constantly supporting one another, and we know that they are all just as impressed by Jason’s thoughtful, heartfelt gift to Lisa as she was.