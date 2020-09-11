Jeannie Mai Gushes Over Garcelle Beauvais Joining ‘The Real’: ‘She’s Going To Teach Me How To Adult’

‘The Real’s Jeannie Mai couldn’t contain her excitement over Garcelle Beauvais joining the show in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL!

Following Tamera Mowry‘s sudden departure from The Real, fans were hoping for an amazing replacement and the show definitely delivered! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais was announced as the newest co-host for The Real, and apparently blew away her fellow cast members Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton and Jeannie Mai. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, in partnership with Straight Talk Wireless, Jeannie revealed she is “so excited” for Garcelle to be joining The Real!

“I love he. I’ve known her for years and she’s just so lovely. I can’t wait, and I feel like she’s going to teach me how to adult!” the new Dancing With The Stars contestant gushed. “I need somebody who’s going to look at me and be like, ‘Alright, listen, this is a mess. This is what we’re going to do. Take your vitamins, renew your driver’s license. I need somebody who like teaches me how to make wise choices! I need a Garcelle!”

It’s no surprise that Jeannie can’t wait to get to work with Garcelle, as HL heard EXCLUSIVELY from an insider that the new host “blew everyone away” at her audition for the role. “She is such a natural talker that it really was an effortless audition session. She tested against six other women. There were seven women in total…She has a definitive opinion and doesn’t mind sharing it, whether they were talking about celebrities, parenting, or politics, she was so well-read on every issue.” We can’t wait to see her in action this fall!

In the meantime, Jeannie is preparing for her ballroom debut on Dancing With The Stars! ” I have an amazing playlist that I’m expecting all my ladies that lived in the 90s — holler. I gotcha. Got you. I’m gonna bring you back boo!” she teased. “I really do love being a part of the show because I feel better about myself as I’m learning to improve my posture and my dance skills. I’m having fun.”

The host of her own YouTube series, Hello Hunnay, also discussed her latest partnership with Straight Talk Wireless to offer tips and formulas to reap long-term savings when it comes to your phone bill. “If you’re thinking about how much you’re paying for your phone, and then you’re thinking about adding on a plan that’s not going to lock you down with contracts and fees, that’s going to already alleviate so much stress, so you can actually stay connected and stay at peace,” she said of switching over to Straight Talk Wireless. “Straight Talk wants you to stay connected, Straight Talk wants you to save money, Straight Talk wants you to be at ease when it comes to financial stress. And that’s why I decided to partner up with them.”