‘The Real’: How Garcelle Beauvais ‘Blew Away’ Her Co-Hosts During Chemistry Test – ‘She’s A Natural’

Garcelle Beauvais was just announced as the newest co-host on ‘The Real’ after going through an ‘effortless audition session’ and ‘testing against six other women’.

Garcelle Beauvais, 53, is getting ready to sit at the table alongside co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton on the upcoming season of The Real and it’s all because of her impressive audition process! “Garcelle blew them away,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about how the reality star meshed with the other ladies during her testing session. “She is such a natural talker that it really was an effortless audition session. She tested against six other women. There were seven women in total. And she truly blew everyone away.”

“All great personalities aren’t natural talkers. She has a definitive opinion and doesn’t mind sharing it,” the source continued. “Whether they were talking about celebrities, parenting, or politics, she was so well-read on every issue.”

Garcelle’s new talk show gig is super exciting but it’s not the first time she’s been set to be a part of such an experience. “This is not the first talk show she was up for,” the source explained. “She actually booked a CBS talk show opposite of Jerry O’Connell. The show was in development back in 2014 and shelved 2015. But, in addition, she also was up for a co-host job on The Talk that ultimately went to Eve.”

“She also hosted the Fox midday talk show, Hollywood Today Live opposite Ross Mathews and that show ended in 2017 because the production company was sold to another company and the show lost its funding,” the source further explained.

Garcelle’s addition to The Real comes after former co-hosts Tamera Mowry, 42, and Amanda Seales, 39, decided not to return for the upcoming season. Although the talented beauty is brand new to the show, it turns out her future fellow co-hosts have already congratulated her on being accepted as soon as it was confirmed. “The women came together over the weekend after she found out and had a virtual toast with her,” the source said.

“[She] and Loni have a rapport from the Hollywood social scene and Jeannie was recently on her podcast, Going To Bed With Garcelle,” the insider went on. “Beyond them doing this audition together there was already some chemistry amongst the ladies.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Garcelle’s publicist about our source’s info and the new co-host told us she is “so excited about joining the women on the show, it felt like they were having cocktails at my house. It was so easy and effortless, the energy was spot on.”

A week before Garcelle’s addition to the show was announced, a second source told us that they were looking for someone “diverse”. “The producers want someone who’s diverse,” the source EXCLUSIVELY said. “They have narrowed it down to eight women they’re interested in and [they’re] keeping the names tight lipped.”