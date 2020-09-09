Ozzy Osbourne Confesses He Felt ‘Serenity’ When He Attempted To Kill Wife Sharon In 1989

In Ozzy Osbourne’s new documentary, he reflects on the time he tried to kill his wife, Sharon, and shockingly admits it was the ‘calmest’ he’s ever felt.

The Osbourne family held nothing back in Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, which aired on Sept. 7 on A&E. In the documentary, Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, opened up about the time he was arrested for attempting to kill her while taking drugs back in 1989. More than 30 years later, Sharon can sill recall how terrified she was that night.

“We’d had a couple of fights and you could tell it was just building to something,” she explained. “You could just feel it. I just knew it was coming.” It was Ozzy’s rare, calm demeanor that made Sharon realize that her life could be in danger. “It frightened the s*** out of me,” she admitted. Ozzy added that he felt the “calmest [he] ever felt in [his] life” in the moments leading up to his threats. “It was like serenity,” he said. “Everything was just peaceful.”

Sharon then recounted exactly what happened between herself and Ozzy after she put her three kids to bed that evening. “He just says, ‘We’ve come to this decision that you’ve got to die,'” she recalled. “He was calm, very, very calm, and he lunged across at me. I felt the stuff on the table and felt the panic button and just pressed it. Next thing I knew, the cops were there.”

Ozzy was arrested for attempted murder, and Sharon admitted that, during the attack, she was the “most frightened [she]’s ever been.” Afterward, Ozzy entered treatment for six months, and, naturally, Sharon considered divorce. However, she also felt lonely without her husband, who she had married in 1982.

Ozzy and Sharon have gone through quite a lot in their marriage over the years, but they’ve survived it all and are still together, nearly 40 years later. In May 2016, Sharon actually did file for divorce, but just months later, they had reconciled and were back together. Now, Ozzy is battling Parkinson’s Disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2019, and Sharon has been by his side throughout the difficult ordeal.