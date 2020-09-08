Willow Smith, 19, Proves She Has Sculpted Abs Just Like Brother Jaden With Gorgeous New Workout Selfie

The Smith siblings are in a race for who has the better six pack. Willow Smith is flaunting her super ripped abs in a new photo, after brother Jaden got super chiseled.

Willow Smith has been been working hard to master some really difficult yoga poses, and as a result she’s sculpted her body into toned and muscular perfection. The 19-year-old daughter of Will Smith, 51, and Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, showed off an Instagram photo on Sept. 8 where she was wearing a sports-bra like top and leggings, with her totally cut abs on display. She even pulled down the waist of the leggings to further showcase her obliques, in addition to her visible six pack.

Willow could be seen surrounded by several weight benches, with a rack of hand weights behind her. The singer took a mirror selfie in what appeared to be a home gym, as her dog could be seen walking around behind her and the walls consisted of distressed looking wood and a window with blinds that looked into an adjacent room.

Willow is growing out her shaved head, although her hair is still super short. Her expression couldn’t be seen as her massive phone cover hid her entire face. But her body was clearly what Willow wanted fans to focus on, and it looked so incredibly fit and toned thanks to yoga. She’s been sharing IG photos and videos of her in super difficult handstand positions and other off the ground poses that require such a strong core, which shows in Willow’s ab photo.

On Apr. 26 during quarantine, Willow wowed fans with a video of her lifting into a handstand, moving her legs to the sides and then dropping them down to where she held them in front of her just off the ground. She captioned the post, “<FIRST TIME> successfully finishing the transition from handstand to titibasana so excited to try the transition back wards.” It ended up getting 3.2 million likes from fans.

It must be such a relief to Will and Jada that both of their kids have found fitness and take it so seriously. Willow has her devotion to yoga, while her brother Jaden, 22, is looking super sexy with his jacked body, thanks to exercise and working out with weights. Its a far cry from how thin Jaden became for a period after going vegan. His family had staged an intervention with the young actor 2019 after they feared he lost too much weight and wasn’t getting enough protein. Fortunately these days he’s looking much healthier, as evidenced by this Aug. 27, 2020 mirror selfie:

“Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” Jada explained on the Sept. 23, 2019 Red Table Talk. “So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.” Will added that Jaden even “had dark circles” under his eyes and that his skin color was off. “We got really nervous. But you’re definitely looking better now,” he told his son. Now both of Will and Jada’s kids are looking so fit and healthy.