Jada Pinkett, 48, & Willow Smith, 19, Make Tough Crunches Look Easy In New Mother-Daughter Video

Jada Pinkett and Willow Smith teamed up for a pre-Mother’s Day workout! Instead of weights, the workout buddies used human rights books to keep in shape.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, and Willow Smith, 19, are getting in shape just in time for Mother’s Day. On May 7, Jada shared an Instagram clip of her crunches workout with Willow, and it didn’t look like a walk in the park. “A lil mother/daughter Mother’s Day prep,” Jada captioned the video. While following the verbal cue of a trainer off-screen, Jada and Willow performed multiple crunches and substituted heavy books for weights.

Willow in particular amplified her workout with “Speak Truth To Power,” a book that highlights human rights defenders, written by Kerry Kennedy and photographed by Pulitzer Prize-winner Eddie Adams. Both Willow and Jada are passionate social justice advocates. Right after sharing the workout clip, Jada shared an Instagram post calling for justice for Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man who was fatally shot while jogging (no arrests have been made in connection to the death). Meanwhile, Willow is just as invested in bettering the world, and attended the Global Climate Strike in Sept. 2019.

We love seeing this mother-daughter duo combine their passion for fitness and helping others, and so does Jada’s followers! “GOALS!!!!!,” Kelly Rowland commented underneath the video, while the sister singing duo Chloe x Halle wrote, “y’all are so bomb.”

On April 13, Jada also inspired her 10.4 million Instagram followers by uploading a video of a workout that only requires a towel, slippery surface and your body! While Jada focuses on intense workouts on her Instagram, Willow regularly shares clips of her yoga poses. Willow recently revealed that she “excelled” at yoga once she “stopped smoking [weed]” on the April 7 episode of Red Table Talk.