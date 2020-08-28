Bella Hadid & Justin Bieber Drool Over Pal Jaden Smith’s Sexy New Shirtless Pic

Talk about a thirst trap! Jaden Smith took to Instagram to share a shirtless mirror selfie, and his pals Justin Bieber and Bella Hadid slid into the comments.

Jaden Smith, 22, had fans swooning on August 27 when he took to Instagram with a shirtless snap. Referencing his new music, he captioned the shot, “CTV3 Tonight,” as he stood in his bathroom wearing nothing but a couple of chains around his neck and a white watch. His longtime collaborator Justin Bieber, 26, quickly dropped three tongue emojis, while supermodel Bella Hadid, 23, commented a series of yellow love heart emojis. Of course, Jaden and Justin just reunited for “Falling For You,” a new song off of the youngster’s CTV: Cool Tape Vol. 3. In the song, released on August 28, the pair reflect on the magic of young love.

Will Smith’s son was looking seriously fit in the new Instagram pic, and fans begged him to share his workout tips. “Imma need you to tell me yo workout,” one commented, while another referenced his classic hit “Never Say Never” with the Biebs. “Raised by the power of will,” the fan wrote. Just a few weeks earlier, Jaden was seen hanging out with Bella’s pal Kendall Jenner on the beach. It came amid his high profile family drama.

Will joined wife Jada Pinkett, 48, for an episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. They addressed August Alsina‘s claims that he and Jada had a deep and passionate romance during her marriage to Will. “Four and a half years ago…I started a friendship with August and we actually became really, really good friends,” Jada began. “And it all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state.” She recalled to Will that, “You and I were going through a very difficult time.” He replied, “I was done with you.” Jada continued, “We broke up. We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time.”