Jaden Smith Hits The Beach With Kendall Jenner After Jada Pinkett Reveals August Alsina Romance
With the drama involving his parents’ marriage, Jaden Smith needed some time to chill out with pals. He headed to the beach with Kendall Jenner to get his mind off his folks’ very public marital confessions.
Who better for Jaden Smith to hang out with right now than Kendall Jenner? His mom Jada Pinkett, 48, recently admitted to a relationship with singer-songwriter August Alsina, 27, while secretly separated from movie superstar husband Will Smith, 51. Jaden could use some time around a pal like Kendall, who is used to dealing with plenty of high profile family drama. The pair hit the beach in Malibu along with several friends and Kendall’s Doberman Pinscher Pyro on July 12. The group was all smiles while sitting in the sand, as Kendall later bared her incredible bikini body for a dip in the ocean.
Kendall sported a purple two piece with white patterns on it as she went for a swim. The 24-year-old covered up her incredible model body in a white t-shirt while lying on a beach blanket with Jaden. He played a little matchy matchy with Kenny, wearing a purple and pink swirled tie-dyed shirt, which he took off for their sunbathing session.
Kendall put her brown locks up in a loose bun behind her head, and donned a dark baseball cap. There was still no missing her stunning face, and without sunglasses she was completely recognizable. She looked so pretty makeup free while chilling out at the beach among friends. Kendall and Jaden go way back as pals, and have known each other for years.
Their beach session came just two days after Jaden’s dad Will joined his mom Jada for a special episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. They addressed August’s claims that he and Jada had a deep and passionate romance during her marriage to Will. August also claimed he had the Independence Day star’s blessing to go forth with the relationship with Jada.
“Four and a half years ago…I started a friendship with August and we actually became really, really good friends,” Jada explained. “And it all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state.” She recalled to Will that, “You and I were going through a very difficult time.” He replied, “I was done with you.” Jada continued, “We broke up. We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time.”
“From there as time went on I got into a different kind of entanglement with August. One thing I want to clean up…about you giving ‘permission’ which is…the only person that can give permission in that circumstance is myself,” she said. Jada explained that she and will were “separated amicably,” and then clarified that when she said the term “entanglement,” “Yes, it was a relationship absolutely.” Will and Jada didn’t split for good, revealing that instead, “We have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love.”