Kourtney Kardashian Slams Mom Kris Jenner For Cheating On Her Dad In Awkward ‘KUWTK’ Trailer

Kourtney Kardashian wants Kris Jenner to know they’re not the same! In the sneak-peak clip for the Sept. 23 ‘KUWTK’ episode, Kourt is still bitter about her mom’s affair.

The past isn’t behind Kourtney Kardashian, 39, after Kris Jenner, 62, attempts to relate with her. In the sneak-peak trailer for the Sept. 23 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, younger sister Khloe Kardashian, 34, scolds Kourtney for not letting go of their mother’s affair with soccer player Todd Waterman, 53, while she was married to their father, the late Robert Kardashian. “For some reason you do not give Mom the benefit of the doubt, ever, from your childhood and it’s really unfair,” Khloe tells Kourtney in the clip below. “You only remember with Todd or this or that.” After Kourtney argues she doesn’t “dwell” on Todd, Kris butts in. Bad move, mom. “You have your own Todd right now,” Kris tries to helpfully relate.

Kourtney snaps. “No, I don’t,” Kourtney replies, who was seeing ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 25, at the time of filming. “I’m actually not married. And I’m not having an affair.” She adds, “You can’t compare one to the other. That’s absolutely not true.” That really set Kourtney off! To see Kris’s reaction and how Khloe tries to mediate the situation, continue watching the clip below. This isn’t the first time Kourtney has dissed her mom’s infidelity during a KUWTK episode. In an episode that aired in 2012, Kourtney asked if her mom “boned” a contestant from The Voice, adding, “It’s not like that’s stopped you before.” Later, as the two hashed out the affair again, Kris asked, “Are you going to punish me for the rest of my life because of something I did 25 years ago?” After having a similar conversation years later, it’s clear Kourtney still feels at least a bit of resentment!

We’re excited to see who else may blow up during this Sunday’s episode. Last time we caught up with the KarJenners on the small screen, it was also Kourtney, again, stirring up trouble. She pulled an elaborate prank on Kim Kardashian, 34, by sending a flash mob to surprise Kim at the local mom. Yes, with the coordinated dance moves and everything! And in the last episode, Kim was still debating what should be the name for her third child, before Chicago dawned on her and Kanye, 41.

Kris wrote about her affair with Todd in her 2012 autobiography Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashian. However, she used the alias “Ryan.”