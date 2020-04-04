Willow Smith’s Hair Evolution: From Braids, To Shaved Head & Everything In Between

Willow Smith created major buzz with her buzzcut earlier this year, but the teenager actually changes up her hair quite often! Look back at some of her best styles ever here.

Over the years, Willow Smith has rocked just about every hairstyle imaginable! She may only be 19 years old, but with two famous parents (Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith), she’s been in the spotlight since she was just a little girl. From the very beginning of her career as a pre-teen, Willow has been changing up her hair, and she somehow manages to pull off EVERY single look we’ve ever seen her attempt. From braids, to buzzcuts to updos and much more, Willow’s hair evolution is definitely enviable.

Earlier this year, Willow broke the Internet when she shaved her head for the second time. As part of an art exhibit, Willow let her boyfriend shave off all of her long hair, so she was left with a super fierce buzzcut. It was quite a drastic change, but Willow has rocked it to perfection while showing it off several times since. “I felt like I was just shedding a lot of history and emotional baggage,” Willow admitted, regarding the haircut. Six, seven years of emotions. I just let it all go.”

Willow often wears her hair in braids, but there are various different styles that we’ve seen. Sometimes, she pulls her long, braids back into an updo. Other times, she rocks pigtails, and sometimes, she just wears the braids cascading down her back. It all works for her!

Over the years, we’ve also seen Willow with straight hair. To one event, she rocked straight and blunt bangs, with the rest of her long locks flowing down her back. There are plenty of amazing Willow hairstyles to reminisce on — click through the gallery above to check out how her looks have changed over the years!