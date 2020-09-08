Canon Curry, 2, Sings The ABCs For Mom Ayesha In Sweet Video

Steph Curry’s son Canon is just as smart as he is adorable. Mom Ayesha showed off how her growing boy already has his ABCs down pat, in the sweetest singing voice.

Steph and Ayesha Curry‘s only son Canon Jack just turned two in July and already he’s a total chatterbox when it comes to talking. Now he’s making strides to master his ABCs at such a young age. Ayesha, 31, is making sure even a car ride is a learning opportunity for her youngest child, as she played the ABCs song for him, and Canon was able to get most of the letters. The cookbook author shared the sweetest video of him singing along to her Instagram account on Sept. 8.

Canon could be seen strapped into a car seat, wearing a blue plaid shirt. He was staring out the window and seemingly unaware that his mom was filming his on the go ABCs lesson. He sweetly sang along to “S, T, U V,” and “W, X, Y, Z.” He then let the song pass through “Now I know my” before joining back in to “ABCs,” showing he knew those letters of the alphabet.

Ayesha captioned the video, “When your jam comes on but you’re trying to play it cool,” and fans loved the video. User @therealj.diamond commented, “Playing it super cool…lol,” with a smiling emoji wearing dark shades. But others were surprised to see how big Canon is at 26 months old. He’s always been well ahead of his age-range size-wise, but the latest video showed he’s such a growing boy. With a 6’3″ NBA superstar dad and a 6’4″ retired NBA player grandfather in Dell Curry, Canon might well end up taller than both one day.

Fan @alternateaccont marveled, “Golly, he’s gotten big,” as “rbettyboo” gushed, “Big boy Canon.” @camillewilliams7349 wrote, “Omg so cute when did he become such a big boy,” as “kari_spfc” asked, “Where is the baby!? He’s a big boy now.” Others wrote how Canon is “SO handsome” and “Super precious!”

Ayesha’s last IG post featuring Canon on Aug. 19 got over 1.2 million likes. The video showed him climbing up onto a chair as he told his mom excitedly, “I got an idea! Oh boy!” He then asked to be pushed in to a nearby table and Ayesha made sure Canon knew how to use his manners, asking “what do you say?” and he sweetly asked her “please?” He’s got tough competition in the family cuteness department from big sisters Riley, 8 and Ryan, 5, but Canon just too adorable! Especially since Ayesha is letting fans see him go from precious little baby to a chatty two-year-old who is now already mastering the alphabet.