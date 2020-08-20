Ayesha Curry loves planting kisses on her mini-me son Canon, and she shared the most adorable video of the toddler saying ‘oh boy’. Our hearts!

Ayesha Curry, 31, and her adorable son Canon Curry, 2, are two peas in a pod! The doting mom loves posting cute clips of the tiny tot, and took to Instagram on August 19 to share a new video of the toddler imitating his mom. After planting some bright red lipstick kisses on his cheek, she asked Canon what happened. “I got an idea, oh boy,” he could be heard saying while climbing onto a chair and imitating Ayesha. The adorable son of Steph Curry, 32, could then be heard asking his mom to push him in. “What do you say?” Ayesha asked, to which he replied, “Please.”

Little Canon wore his hair in tight curls and a purple and black Batman outfit with a gold chain around his neck “Canon Jack It’s the lipstick kisses on his cheeks for me,” Ayesha captioned the cute clip. Fans quickly jumped into the comments section, noting how adorable he looked. “Cutest thing I’ve seen all day,” one follower wrote, while another commented, “His lil voice … adorable. Perfect mix of you and Steph.”

This isn’t the first time Canon has rocked a superhero outfit in one of his parent’s videos. He recently dressed up as DC’s The Flash in his mom’s July 16 post. He also recently celebrated his second birthday and Ayesha shared a snap of her “PRINCE OF THE HOUSE,” in honor of the major milestone! It showed Canon in a stylish outfit, along with a gold chain, and some braids in his hair (courtesy of Ayesha’s sister, Janiece JeanLouis). “Canon means YOUNG WOLF; Official of the church,” Ayesha captioned the pic. “We picked his name 9 years ago, not knowing that. It means everything to us now. Our YOUNG WOLF, our Canon Jack … our baby boy.”