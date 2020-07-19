Happy 8th Birthday, Riley Curry: See Her Sweetest Moments With Dad Steph Over The Years

It’s hard to believe that Steph Curry’s oldest daughter, Riley, is already eight! In honor of her big day, we’re looking back at the cutest photos of the father/daughter duo.

Stephen Curry and his oldest daughter, Riley Curry, have the absolute sweetest bond. Riley turns eight years old on July 18, so we’re celebrating by taking a trip down memory lane with some of her and Steph’s cutest photos together over the years. It all started when Riley went viral during the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Championship run in 2015.

Since Steph is the Warriors’ point guard, he was front and center during the NBA Finals that year. Riley wasn’t even three years old yet, but she had no qualms when it came to interacting with her famous father when he was in front of his fans and the press. More than once, Riley even jumped up to the podium while Steph was speaking at a press conference! She happily cheered her dad on from the crowd while watching the games with her mom, Ayesha Curry, too.

Riley was more excited than ANYONE when the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the championship that year. Of course, she joined her dad at the team’s victory parade in Oakland! Not only did Riley get to sit on Steph’s lap while riding through the crowd, but she sat on TOP of the podium while he addressed the crowd. Riley was completely unfazed by the thousands of people in attendance and handled the big day like a pro.

The Warriors went to the NBA Finals for the four years following 2015, so the public got to continue seeing a whole lot more of Riley. The team even won again in 2017 and 2018, and by then, Riley was totally a pro when it came to attending basketball games and other events for the team.

Of course, Steph also loves posting pictures with Riley (as well as his other family members) on Instagram, too. Back in March, he shared the cutest full-family selfie, which featured himself, Ayesha, and the three kids (Riley, Ryan and Canon). Steph may be a massive basketball star, but he’s also a full-fledged family man, and he’s not afraid to show it. There are plenty of more adorable photos of Steph and Riley where these came from, though — scroll through the gallery above to check them out!