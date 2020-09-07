Kylie Jenner Shares Side By Side Baby Photos Of Her Twinning With Daughter Stormi, 2

Twins! Kylie Jenner showed just show much she and 2-year-old daughter Stormi look alike in this re-post of adorable side-by-side pics.

Stormi Webster, 2, gets it from her mama! Kylie Jenner, 23, reposted the cutest throwback photos of herself as a toddler edited next to recent photos of her daughter showing just how much they look alike. The photos of Stormi were from Kylie’s Sept. 5 Instagram post where the 2-year-old showed off her ear-to-ear grin for mom! Stormi looked so cute in the photos, and exactly like her makeup mogul mama.

“this smile,” Kylie captioned her post, as her daughter proudly represented dad Travis Scott, 29, in a t-shirt from his recent Reeses Puffs collaboration and a pair of his sold-out Nike AirMax 270 ‘Cactus Trails’ shoes. She kept her hair in a high bun, wearing an orange hair clip that matched her Reese’s t-shirt. In Kylie’s throwback photos, she could be seen rocking the exact same smile as she posed for a school photo, dressed up as Dorothy from Wizard Of Oz, and sported a sparkly pink tutu for ballet. The photos definitely took us back to the early days of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which began airing when Kylie was just 10-years-old.

The Kylie Skin CEO opened up about the challenges of raising Stormi in the public eye earlier this year. “I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now. Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too,” she said to Harper’s Bazaar in February, also appearing on the cover for the magazine. “I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live. It’s just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ‘Don’t look!'” she also said.

Kylie and Stormi often twin on social media with their outfits, too, recently wearing matching ensembles from Beyoncé-approved designer Marine Serre! “My mini,” Kylie captioned the March 6 post. Since, Kylie’s also treated Stormi to a number of Prada’s mini nylon re-edition bags that are just like the ones she has and often wears.