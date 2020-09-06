See Pic
Ammika Harris Posts Sexy Pic Of Chris Brown 2 Months After They Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Ammika Harris shared a selfie of her former beau Chris Brown on her IG story, amid reports the pair have a very complicated relationship.

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris may have unfollowed each other on Instagram, but it seems there’s no bad blood between them. The mom-of-one took to her Instagram Story on September 5, and shared a snap of her former beau. The pic, which she posted without a caption, showed the R&B singer smoking as he lifted up his lip to reveal the bling in his mouth. It comes two months after Chris unfollowed the mother of his nine-month-old son Aeko amid reports the pair have a “complicated” relationship.

“Chris and Ammika unfollowed each other on social media but it won’t last long,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife back in July. “Their relationship is complicated but who could blame them? They have their ups and downs just like everybody else, plus they’re living under a microscope with the added pressure of being on different continents.” The doting mom has been quarantined in Germany with her mini-me son, and adding distance to the relationship has been an additional pressure.

Ammika Harris has shared a pic of Chris Brown.

“Not being able to see each other in person and spend real time together, all while being quarantined would make anybody frustrated,” the insider dished to HL. “They have so much going on and they’ve been making the best of it after not being together and Chris not seeing his son in person for six months now. They’ll be fine and it’s really not a big deal. They’ll likely be flirting on social media again in no time.”

Nevertheless, Ammika recently shared a quote to her IG page about not wanting to talk to someone unless they wanted her as a wife. Her August 14 Instagram Story read, “I’m at a ‘dont’ talk to me unless you wanna wife me’ stage.” These two are definitely keeping fans guessing as to what their relationship status is!