Kylie Jenner’s back to dark brown hair — almost. The ‘KUWTK’ star revealed to fans that she’s got majorly dark roots in her lightened hair, and she wants them done ‘ASAP!’

Like literally everyone else with colored hair stuck at home during quarantine, Kylie Jenner‘s due for a visit to the hair salon. The cosmetics mogul, 23, showed off her ultra-dark roots in a new video on Instagram, which are visible in her hair that she recently lightened. Check it out below — it’s the second video in her September 3 post.

She captioned the video, which was originally posted to her Instagram Stories, “need these roots done asap.” Kylie’s hair is naturally dark like all of her sisters, and it’s even more apparent in the video as she holds up her hair to show off the growth. She’s standing in her kitchen while wearing a chic, black turtleneck and has her makeup done expertly, obviously. She’s online to promote her new Kylie Cosmetics lipstick, after all.

Of course, you would never know that anything’s off with Kylie’s hair. She wears wigs all the time and changes up her hairstyle. She debuted a brunette bob during a birthday dinner with friends on August 5, and rocked an all-leather look with it. She officially went “bronde,” the color she’s showing in her new video, at the end of June — just a day after debuting pink hair. Psst… it was a pink wig.

She revealed her “bronde” transformation with a time lapse video straight from her hairstylist’s chair on the set of a photoshoot. In the video, her straight hair was turned into beachy waves, and then glam curls before revealing the final results while rocking a corset. Unfortunately, unless she gets a stylist to come to her house, or goes the DIY box dye root, she’s going to have to live with her roots for a bit. Hair salons are still closed in the state of California during the pandemic.