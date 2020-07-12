Kylie Jenner Rocks Gold Bikini Top & Gorgeous New Brown Hairdo While Partying With BFF Yris

We may be in quarantine, but Kylie Jenner is still thriving! The cosmetics boss shared a new clip, dancing in a gold bikini with pal Yris Palmer.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is the undisputed queen of summer! The makeup mogul is making the most of the warm weather, and took to her Instagram Story on July 11 to show off her latest pool day with pal Yris Palmer. In the short selfie video, Kylie wore a gold halter-neck bikini and white shorts, which she accessorized with huge Chanel earrings and a half dozen gold bangles on her wrist. She also showed off her latest brunette hair makeover, as she pouted for the camera and showed off her freshly manicured claws.

Yris, a celebrity lash extension artist, looked equally stunning in a black bikini top with layered gold necklaces, oversized gold hoop earrings, and black Chanel sunglasses. This isn’t the first time Kylie and her pals have stunned in bikinis this week. On July 9, she turned up the heat on vacation in Utah. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted four different shots of her looking like a million bucks in a bright orange bikini from Dipped In Blue. She sunbathed in the Ama Lama top and bottom, amid a gorgeous desert backdrop.

Ky also debuted her new long, brown hairdo in a set of Instagram stories July 10. She wasn’t shy about showing off the new look while riding around in a luxury car with her makeup artist and BFF Ariel Tejada. Trust Kylie to make the Utah desert look chic! She’s been serving some serious looks while soaking up the sun in a bright orange bikini in a set of photos with her friend Fai Khadra.

She covered up a bit more but still showed a ton of sexiness in a plunging, bronze-colored top and matching sequin skirt while striking a sultry side pose in front of a concrete wall. When it comes to Kylie, it’s all about the hair, so this was another chance for her showcase a fabulous hairstyle as she sported braids that went all the past her waist