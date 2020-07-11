Kylie Jenner’s Hair Makeover: She Debuts Long, Gorgeous Brown Locks That Fans Are In Love With

She’s done it again! Kylie Jenner drove fans crazy when she posted a bunch of photos and videos of her rocking a sexy new hairstyle.

Well hello there! Kylie Jenner, 22, can’t stop breaking the internet with all of the amazing outfits she rocks and hairdos she flaunts. Her latest hairstyle was no exception as she debuted her long, gorgeous brown locks in a set of Instagram stories posted on Friday, July 10. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed the house down with her new look while riding around in a luxury car with her makeup artist and BFF Ariel Tejada. She paired it with a stunning blue spandex outfit that effortlessly showed off her amazing curves.

Yowsa! The mother-of-one has been giving us so much life lately during her trip to the doubly landlocked state of Utah. She’s somehow managed to make a desert setting look fashionable by posing in a variety of outfits that are nothing short of breathtaking to witness. She soaked up the sun in a bright orange bikini in a set of photos she posted on Thursday, July 9, that included another one of her pals Fai Khadra.

She covered up a bit more but still showed a ton of sexiness in a plunging, bronze-colored top and matching sequin skirt while striking a sultry side pose in front of a concrete wall. It was another time for her to showcase a fabulous hairstyle as she sported braids that went all the past her waist.

There were some other kinds of moments that Kylie captured during her time in Utah that went beyond her ensembles. She cuddled up next to her adorable daughter Stormi, 2, in a pic from their time away from LA that was almost too cute to witness.

Ahh! Kylie also had a super scary situation happen when she decided to be a dare devil and walk across a terrifying narrow bridge that isn’t for people who have a fear of heights.