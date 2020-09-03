‘Revenge Prank’ Preview: Vinny’s Prank Victim Throws A Tantrum In A Vet’s Office

Things get heated when Vinny Guadagnino helps a girl trick her boyfriend into thinking his pitbull attacked someone in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Revenge Prank’ clip.

Vinny Guadagnino is back for another prank on the Sept. 3 episode of Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino. This time, he helps a woman, Julia, get revenge on her boyfriend, Saud, by making Saud think that his beloved pitbull attacked someone. In this EXCLUSIVE preview (above), Saud is questioned about his dog’s behavior.

Alicia plays the veterinarian who is questioning Saud about his dog. As she insinuates that Saud’s pitbull bit someone, it doesn’t take long for him to get angry. “She didn’t bite anybody!” he screams. Eventually, he even storms out of his seat and knocks a pile of books off the table. “Please! It’s not my dog that did this,” he insists.

Meanwhile, Vinny is watching everything go down from the control room. “This is great,” he laughs. “Keep it up, Alicia.” When Saud declares that the accusations are “bulls***,” Vinny says in a voiceover, “You are right, this is bulls***, Saud. But so is making your girlfriend go viral with a fake hickey prank! Bring in the victim.”

At this point, the fake victim, Kiera, is rolled in in a wheelchair with a bandage wrapped around her leg. “Kiera, you want to get out of her as quick as possible,” Vinny instructs. Kiera wastes no time putting on an attitude while addressing Saud. “I really just want this over with,” she says. “I know that’s the dog!”

Saud continues to insist that his beloved dog would never bite someone like this, but Kiera is not having it. “I hate you!” she tells him. Vinny then chimes in, “Alright, Alicia. We’re going to have to convince Saud that we’re going to take his dog away from him later. We need [Kiera] to make this identification official.” Kiera gives a “positive confirmation” that Saud’s dog is who bit her, and Saud is floored. We’ll have to see how it plays out, though, when the next episode of Revenge Prank airs on Sept. 3 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV!