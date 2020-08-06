‘Revenge Prank’ Preview: Vinny Freaks Out After A Mistake Threatens To Expose His Prank

Vinny Guadagnino fears his entire prank will be ruined due to a minor mistake in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the Aug. 6 episode of ‘Revenge Prank.’

Vinny Guadagnino is hard at work helping a woman, Rita, get revenge on her mom, Camille, during the Aug. 6 episode of Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino. “Rita is revenge pranking mom Camille for her viral videos of a sex-crazed alter ego, Stella Martone,” Vinny explains in the EXCLUSIVE preview above. “Rita’s getting payback by making Camille believe she’s talking to her late father, Tony, through our fake psychic [Joe] in the hope that when the spirits turn evil later on, they’ll banish Stella Martone for good.”

With Vinny giving instructions from the control room, Joe leads a psychic reading to a room full of people — including Camille and Rita. It isn’t long before he singles Camille out in the crowd and picks up on her “energy.” Meanwhile, Vinny is going absolutely nuts over the success of the prank. “Oh my God, she’s buying it!” he exclaims. “This is top-tier scamming. It brings a tear to a prankster’s eye.”

As Joe continues to make Camille believe that her father’s spirit is in the room, Vinny urges him to take things up a notch. “We gotta lay a trail for later,” Vinny instructs. “Start talking about her precious cats.” When Joe references Camille’s cats, she’s even more invested. “Camille is believing every word that’s coming out of this guy’s mouth!” Vinny says. “This prank is EPIC. I hope you kids at home are paying attention. This is how you become a proper con-artist.”

Next, Vinny urges Joe to “channel his best bulls***,” and Joe takes things up a notch by bringing Camille onstage with him. At that point, though, things start to go horribly wrong! Camille has several seats to choose from onstage, and Vinny freaks out when he sees the one that she’s chosen.

“Bro, not there!” he says, frantically, in Joe’s ear. “That chair is the special effects chair. It’s hooked up to all our rigs. This is going to blow the whole f***ing prank!” We’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case, though, when the next episode of Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino airs on Aug. 6 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV!