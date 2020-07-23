‘Revenge Prank’ Preview: Vinny Helps A Mom ‘Mortify’ Her Son With A Hilarious Prank

In this EXCLUSIVE look at ‘Revenge Prank,’ Vinny assists a mother in getting payback on her son by conjuring up a convicted felon ‘boyfriend’ to introduce him to.

This week’s episode of Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino features Vinny Guadagnino helping a mom prank her grown son. “Christine is revenge pranking her son, Jay, for sending her viral with a prank that made her look like a bad mom,” Vinny explains in the EXCLUSIVE preview above. “And now she’s making Jay believe she’s got a no-good new boyfriend.”

The fake boyfriend is a man named Grizzly, who happens to be a convicted felon. In the clip, Christine introduces Jay to Grizzly at a restaurant, and explains that he was previously in jail. From the start, Jay is clearly very upset about his mother’s new choice of a man, but things only get worse as the meal goes on.

“Jay looks like he’s about to cry!” Vinny says, while cracking up in the control room, where he’s feeding instructions into Christine and Grizzly’s ears. “I am stressed the f*** out right now,” Jay admits to his mom at the table. At that point, Grizzly begins making things even more uncomfortable. “Your mother’s a stunner, she’s a beautiful woman, Jay,” Grizzly gushes. “She hasn’t changed since the first day I met her. What was she — 21? 23? Something like that.”

Then, Grizzly takes out a ‘love letter,’ which he says that Christine wrote him while he was in jail. He proceeds to read the dirty love notes right at the table, and Jay cannot handle it. Vinny wants to take it further, though, so he instructs Christine to “keep rubbing the back of [Grizzly]’s head” to “make Jay feel uncomfortable.”

“This is awkward right now,” Jay complains to his mom. Then, Vinny sends a waiter, Alex, who’s also in on the prank, over to the table. “Grizzly, disrespect Alex,” Vinny instructs. “Talk to him like he’s a piece of trash.” Grizzly does just that, and after he does, Vinny laughs while pointing out that “Jay is mortified!” We’ll have to see how it all works out for these three when the next episode of Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino airs on July 23 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV!