‘Revenge Prank’ Preview: Pauly D Cracks Up While Tricking A Woman Into Thinking Her BF Is Cheating

Pauly D Cracks Up While Tricking A Woman Into Thinking Her BF Is Cheating

In this EXCLUSIVE clip from the July 2 episode of ‘Revenge Prank,’ Pauly D can’t hold back his laughter while assisting in another epic prank.

Pauly D helps a man play an epic prank on his girlfriend on the July 2 episode of Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D & Vinny GuadagninoHollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE look at the episode, which shows Pauly giving instructions to the men orchestrating the prank via a headset. As time goes on, the reality star can’t stop himself from cracking up at what’s going down.

In the “Prank With The Flash Drive,” a woman is presented with photos that appear to show her boyfriend, who’s the one pranking her, in bed with someone else. “Look at her face!” Pauly exclaims. “She knows that’s you. You ain’t hiding this one.” The guy plays along, and tries to insist that it’s someone else in the pictures, but the girlfriend is NOT having it.

“This looks very recent!” she insists. Meanwhile, in the background, Pauly D is cracking up. “Yo, it’s about to go down right now,” he says, while commentating. “Oh shiiiiiit. Way to go, guys. Hold it in there. She’s totally believing us right now.” As the conversation continues, the girl gets heated. “You’re clearly in the f***ing bed with her. You’re in the back of her. So don’t f***ing play with me.”

vinny guadagnino pauly
This is just the beginning of the prank, though. At the end of the clip, Pauly D teases that there’s more to come — with actual TAPES! We’ll have to see how that plays out when the next episode of Revenge Prank airs on July 2 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV! Additionally, Pauly and Vinny will appear on their MTV seriesDouble Shot At Love, on July 2 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV. Jersey Shore‘s latest season may have ended, but Jerzdays are certainly still in full effect.