‘Double Shot At Love’ Preview: Pauly & Vinny Plan An Epic Prank To Get Revenge On Their Vegas Crashers

Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino love any opportunity to pull a good prank, and they’re plotting the ultimate revenge in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Double Shot At Love’ preview.

Deyrnn Paige caught Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino totally off-guard when she brought some of her guy friends to Las Vegas during the premiere episode of Double Shot At Love on June 11. Now, Pauly and Vinny are looking for revenge, and they come up with a plan to get it in the EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the show’s June 18 episode above. In the clip, Pauly and Vinny take the girls and guys out to lunch, but they leave early to plan their prank.

“We thought it was just going to be girls [coming to Vegas],” Pauly told the group. “But now there’s guys, too, so I gotta make a couple of phone calls [to get them jobs].” In a confessional, Vinny explained, “These guys came to Vegas to work, not just play. We’re going to hook them up with jobs at Drais, which is the perfect opportunity for them, but before we tell them, we want to have some fun and mess with these new guys.”

Back at the hotel suite, Pauly and Vinny met with professional waxers, who prepared “between the cheeks” waxes for the guys. Vinny was familiar with the process, as he had to go through the same thing while working as a stripper for Chippendales. “I’m showing them how the strippers really do it in Vegas!” Vinny admitted.

Meanwhile, the rest of the group was skeptical about what Vinny and Pauly were plotting. “What I took from that is that you guys screwed us out of a good job,” one of the girls admitted, as the group enjoyed a meal together. “And now that we brought dudes, we’re going to have to do something s***ty.” We’ll have to wait and see how the guys react when Double Shot At Love airs on June 18 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV!

Season two of Double Shot At Love features Pauly D and Vinny reuniting with some of their exes, Derynn, Brittani “B-lashes” Schwartz, Maria Elizondo, Marissa Lucchese, Nikki Hall and Susan “Suzi” Baidya in Vegas. Later this month, Pauly and Vinny will also appear on their new series, Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D & Vinny, which premieres on MTV at 9:00 p.m. on June 25, following next week’s episode of Double Shot At Love.