‘Revenge Prank’ Preview: Pauly D Helps A Contestant Cook Up A Plan To Get Payback On His Wife

In this EXCLUSIVE first look at the premiere of ‘Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D & Vinny,’ Pauly catches up with a man who’s looking to get the ultimate revenge on his wife!

DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino are back with their hilarious new show, Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D & Vinny! The show premieres on June 25, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the first episode. In the clip above, Pauly D teams up with a contestant named Garrick, who’s looking to get revenge on his wife.

“I’m in the revenge pranking business,” Pauly explains. “Today, I’m helping someone who’s so desperate for payback, that I’m dropping everything to start cooking up a plan!” Pauly reveals that Garrick is hoping to prank his wife, Zoe, as revenge for a prank she pulled on him while eight months pregnant.

“[Zoe] woke him up at 3:00 a.m. thinking they were about to have the baby,” Pauly says. “That sent Garrick into a mad panic. He didn’t know what to do. She was messing with his emotions! So he’s in need of revenge and I got his back. My boy has snuck out of the house so we can talk without his wife knowing a thing.”

Pauly takes a phone call from Garrick, and gets the full story about the 3:00 a.m. prank. “We were supposed to have a scheduled C-section, so it was kind of a scary thing to not be ready,” Garrick admits. “It was 3 a.m., I worked long the day before, I was tired and delirious. I cried at the end because it was very emotional. It was a little too far for me.” Zoe even uploaded the video of her prank to the Internet and racked up more than 400,000 views!

The clip concludes with Pauly asking Garrick how he thinks he can get Zoe back. “The only thing I can really think of that would really get to her is something that has to do with maybe losing me,” Garrick says. “I’m really the only family that she has in her life besides our kids. If something happened to me…she’d lose her mind.” We’ll have to see what Pauly comes up with when Revenge Prank premieres on June 25 with back-to-back episodes at 9:00 p.m. on MTV!