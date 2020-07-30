‘Revenge Prank’ Preview: Pauly D Cracks Up As He Helps A Guy Get Payback On His BFF

Pauly D is left in stitches while pitching in on an epic prank in this EXCLUSIVE look at the July 30 episode of ‘Revenge Prank.’

The July 30 episode of Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino features Pauly D leading the charge as a guy pranks his best friend. “Manni is revenge pranking best bud, Robiii, for a dream-crushing viral prank that made him believe he won the lottery,” Pauly explains in the EXCLUSIVE preview above. “Now, Manni is turning the tables by pranking Robiii into thinking he’s in an interview for his dream job.”

Manni is actually in the interview with Robiii, along with a fake CEO, Tina, and a fake hiring manager, Mike, who are also in on the prank. Tina puts Robiii on the spot by asking him what the ‘funniest’ thing he’s ever done was, and when Robiii can’t come up with an answer, Manni steps in. “His freshman year….he s*** himself,” Manni says. “In front of the class. Everybody’s laughing!”

Of course, Manni thinks it’s hysterical, but Robiii is mortified. “Look at the look on Robiii’s face! He’s so embarrassed. Robiii looks so uncomfortable right now!” Pauly says from the control room, while cracking up. “Do I feel bad for this? Hell no! This is a revenge prank!”

Then, Pauly jumps in with some more advice to take the prank to the next level. “Way to go, Manni, good job. Okay, Mike, let’s start to ramp up the pressure a bit,” he says to the prankers, who are wearing ear pieces. “Give Robby one of those ridiculous scenarios that managers love. This is a real job interview after all!”

Mike puts Robiii on the spot to see if he can think fast on his feet, and Robiii is left absolutely dumbfounded by the question. We’ll have to see how he reacts when the full episode of Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino airs on July 30 a 9:00 p.m. on MTV!