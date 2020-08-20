‘Revenge Prank’ Preview: Vinny’s Latest Victim Storms Out In The Middle Of The Prank

Vinny Guadagnino goes all out by planning a fake funeral to help a woman prank her girlfriend in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Revenge Prank’ clip!

Vinny Guadagnino is back in action on the Aug. 20 episode of Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino. This time, he’s helping a woman named Precious get revenge on her girlfriend, Jay. The prank involves Precious and Jay attending a “funeral” for Precious’ (fake) ex-boyfriend Vincent — who Jay didn’t even know existed beforehand!

The clip begins with “Vincent’s” father, “Randy“, making a speech. He’s interrupted when “Vincent’s”cousin enters the room and starts talking to Precious. This pisses off Jay, and she’s mortified when Randy calls them out for talking in the middle of the service. “Oh my God, this girl looks like she’s going to BLOW!” Vinny says from the control room. “Look how she’s shaking. This is what you get for hitting Precious with that cheating prank.”

From there, Vinny instructs Randy on what to do next. “Alright, people, let’s ramp it up. Make it clear how serious Vincent and Precious were as a couple,” he explains. “Jay knows nothing about this guy. It’s going to drive her NUTS that Precious kept it from her.”

Randy takes the instructions and continues his eulogy. “Precious, for a while, you were like a daughter to us,” he says. “I’ve never seen Vincent as happy as when he was with Precious. Precious was a first for him. The first woman he ever dated, the first woman that he ever loved.” With some coaxing from Vinny, he also adds, “Precious was the first woman that actually took his virginity.”

Jay loses it at that point, and she gets up and storms out of the room. Precious immediately hops up and follows her, but back in the control room, Vinny is concerned. “Holy s***, I did not expect Jay to spiral this soon,” he admits. “If she walks out, the prank is over.” We’ll have to see what happens when the next episode of Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino airs on Aug. 20 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV, following the latest installment of Double Shot At Love.