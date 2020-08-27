‘Revenge Prank’ Preview: Pauly D Helps Trick A Woman Into Thinking She Ruined Her BF’s Career

Pauly D is back in action on the Aug. 27 episode of ‘Revenge Prank,’ and in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, his latest prank victim gets REALLY pissed off!

The Aug. 27 episode of Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino features Pauly D helping a musician named Prime get payback on his girlfriend, Kianna. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the episode, which features Kianna hanging out in the studio with Prime. However, the fun day quickly goes south when she’s accused of accidentally deleting his entire song!

“He said, ‘When I give you the thumbs up, press the red button,'” Kianna tries to explain. “That’s what I pressed. I’m not gonna touch nothing else on there. I just did what he told me to do and then this happened.” Pauly is thrilled to see Kianna on the defense so quickly. “Keep going, Prime,” he coaches. “Make her realize this isn’t [just] your track that’s been lost.”

Prime then references the woman who he collaborated with on the song to make Kianna feel even more bad about the deletion. However, she holds her ground. “I’m not gonna take the blame!” Prime fires back, “What do you mean?! You did that. You gotta hold yourself accountable.”

Now, Kianna starts getting pissed. “I pressed ONE button!” she insists. “I don’t know how to work nothing on there. He told me to press one button.” At that point, the producer, Donny, comes in and reveals that the “entire session” has been deleted. Donny urges Kianna to tell the truth about whether or not she pushed more than one button. In return, she says, “I am telling the truth!”

To make things worse and turn the prank up a notch, Pauly sends in another actor to play Prime’s collaborator. She’s super excited to hear the track, and is not pleased when Donny tells her that it’s all gone. Donny and the woman have a private conversation in the booth, Kianna can still see them inside — and it’s obvious that they’re talking about her. “Don’t f***ing point at me!” she says, as Donny and the singer go out of their way to do so.

“Make sure you keep pointing at Kianna,” Pauly instructs. “The mic isn’t on and she can’t hear you, remember.” As the pointing continues, Kianna gets more and more angry. Then, she comes close to exploding when she hears the woman call her a b****. We’ll have to wait and see how she reacts during the next episode of Revenge Prank on Aug. 27 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV!